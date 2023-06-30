rotate-mobile
Brensonal Party

Dove Acquafresca

Località Acquafresca, 3

Brenzone
Quando Dal 22/07/2023 al 22/07/2023 ore 14 - 01.00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web brenzone.it
Sofia

Brensonal Party il 22 luglio 2023.

  • ore 14: Inizio tornei calcetto e beach volley
  • ore 18.30: Apertura stand gastronomici & Dj Set by “Quel del nôs”
  • ore 21: Premiazioni & Dj Set by Klaus the Voice & special guest CARLO CARTIER fino alle ore 01.00

INFO E ISCRIZIONI:

  • +39 3479331289
  • +39 3470857447

Brensonal Party

