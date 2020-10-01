Inglese per il business, corso online sulla gestione dei clienti

- Dove
Quando
- Dal 12/10/2020 al 02/11/2020
- 18:30-20:00
Prezzo
- €75,00
- €75,00
Altre Informazioni
- inlinguaverona.it
This webinar is designed to provide you with key English expressions to help you manage customers in a successful way. We will discuss some fundamental tips and useful advice on how to handle clients in different types of situations that can sometimes be challenging. A part of the webinar will be dedicated to customer correspondence. Start improving your customer service skills by attending this online class.
Il prezzo include 4 incontri da 90' sulla piattaforma Zoom e il materiale didattico digitale.
Il corso si attiverà con un minimo di 4 partecipanti.
