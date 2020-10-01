Inglese per il business, corso online sulla gestione dei clienti

This webinar is designed to provide you with key English expressions to help you manage customers in a successful way. We will discuss some fundamental tips and useful advice on how to handle clients in different types of situations that can sometimes be challenging. A part of the webinar will be dedicated to customer correspondence. Start improving your customer service skills by attending this online class.

Il prezzo include 4 incontri da 90' sulla piattaforma Zoom e il materiale didattico digitale.

Il corso si attiverà con un minimo di 4 partecipanti.