Comunicazione nel mondo degli affari, corso sul web in lingua inglese

INLINGUA VERONA

This online course is based on real-world contexts and needs, and reflects the modern manager’s need for a swift, clear and strategic approach to business communication. It will help the learner to gain confidence in written business communication through better understanding not only of conventions in terms of language and style, but also of the way texts function in building and nurturing relations with business partners, while at the same time achieving goals. The course equips learners to deal with real-world business situations with language practiced in authentic contexts. The language covered is directly linked to key strategies used in business communication with techniques for enhancing communication between non-native speakers.

Il prezzo include 4 incontri da 90' sulla piattaforma Zoom e il materiale didattico digitale. Il corso si attiverà con un minimo di 4 partecipanti.

