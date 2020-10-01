Social media per il proprio lavoro, corso online in lingua inglese

Fish where the fish are: learn tricks and strategies to build a great LinkedIn profile. Social media are not just for fun, they’re also business opportunities. Why LinkedIn? Because it’s home to 500 millions of professionals. These 5 steps will give you ideas to make your profile stand out and make sure you fish where the fish are! You don’t have to be Instagram famous for your brand to see the best results. Success comes from engaged audiences and great content. It might seem difficult to think about ensuring a successful outcome when you’re just starting an Instagram marketing strategy, but you’ll find that the approach of careful planning very helpful.

Il prezzo include 4 incontri da 90' sulla piattaforma Zoom e il materiale didattico digitale. Il corso si attiverà con un minimo di 4 partecipanti.