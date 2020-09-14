Webinar gratuiti in italiano e in inglese per il mondo business

Inlingua Verona è felice di presentare i nuovi webinar in ambito Business che verranno svolti in italiano ed in lingua inglese a settembre ed ottobre. Ecco il calendario.

Business

“LA PRIVACY NEL RAPPORTO DI LAVORO” – martedì 15 settembre. Quali sono le modalità di definizione di uno specifico piano di gestione della privacy nel rapporto di lavoro? L’incontro fornirà ai partecipanti gli spunti essenziali affinché un’organizzazione aziendale ponga in essere gli adempimenti che le consentano di essere compliant rispetto ai principi fissati in materia di protezione dei dati personali e ai diritti garantiti agli interessati, nell’ambito del rapporto di lavoro.

“LA PRIVACY NELLO SMART WORKING” – martedì 22 settembre. La privacy compliance in tempo di smart working: quali accorgimenti può adottare l’azienda per gestire il lavoro smart, garantendo la piena sicurezza dei dati personali? Un breve excursus sulle misure organizzative e tecniche adeguate a garantire che lo svolgimento dell’attività lavorativa al di fuori dei locali aziendali si tenga nel pieno rispetto della sicurezza e riservatezza dei dati e delle informazioni trattati.

“5 STEP PER FAR DECOLLARE IL TUO E-COMMERCE” – martedì 29 settembre. Reinventa la tua competitività! Accedi a un servizio di supporto specialistico per collocarsi nel mercato on line in 5 step. Per la sopravvivenza o la buona riuscita della tua azienda, è importante sapersi adattare ai cambiamenti che il mercato ha subito negli ultimi vent’anni. In particolare, essere competitivi oggi significa anche dotarsi degli strumenti che consentano di offrire on line i propri prodotti e servizi.

“I SOCIAL MEDIA PER IL TUO BUSINESS” – martedì 6 ottobre. Social media: l’effetto della profilazione per il rilancio commerciale. L’incontro metterà in luce il meccanismo della profilazione degli utenti del web e dei social media, per offrire una panoramica sulle modalità di funzionamento e applicazione degli strumenti del web marketing, rispetto alla specifica strategia aziendale prescelta.

Business English

“HOW TO BUILD YOUR CV” – giovedì 3 settembre. What’s the best design for your CV? How do we make sure we get THAT phone call? How long does it take to write and design a great CV? We’re going to share ideas, tips and techniques to learn how to market yourself in the best way. This will make you stand out from other candidates. If you are thinking about making a fresh start and getting yourself ready for applying for new roles, this is a good opportunity to get your CV up to date, even if you are not considering looking for a new job.

“5 STEPS TO BUILD YOUR LINKEDIN PROFILE” – giovedì 17 settembre. Fish where the fish are: learn tricks and strategies to build a great LinkedIn profile in 5 steps. Social media are not just for fun, they’re also business opportunities. Why LinkedIn? Because it’s home to 500 millions of professionals. These 5 steps will give you ideas to make your profile stand out and make sure you fish where the fish are!

“WRITING YOUR WAY TO SUCCESS IN THE BUSINESS WORLD” – mercoledì 23 settembre. This webinar is addressed to people who need to write a range of business texts in English, and who want to have a swift, clear and strategic approach to business communication. This online class will equip you to deal with real-world business situations, and write your way to success.

“ENGLISH FOR SMART WORKING” – giovedì 24 settembre. We’re going to learn and practice with words, verbs, idioms taken from the flexible working glossary: terms and concepts you’re going to need every day. From ‘Ad hoc flexibility’ to ‘Zero-hours contracts’, it’s all there. And what does ‘flexicurity’ have to do with flexible working?

“KEYS TO SUCCESSFUL CUSTOMER MANAGEMENT” – lunedì 28 settembre. This webinar is designed to provide you with key English expressions to help you manage customers in a successful way. We will also discuss some fundamental tips and useful advice on how to handle clients in different types of situations that can sometimes be challenging. A part of the webinar will be dedicated to customer correspondence. Start improving your customer service skills by attending this online class.

“THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE SELF IN THE NEW NORMAL” – mercoledì 30 settembre. In this webinar we will address the transformation of the self both professionally and personally. “Think Global, Act Local” has this mindset changed in the post Covid-19 era?

“HOW TO GIVE A KILLER PRESENTATION ONLINE” – giovedì 1 ottobre. We’re going to provide you with tips and suggestions in order to deal with online presentations. The webinar will address how to choose and present content and feel 100% confident. We’re going to work on phrases, idioms, structures to deliver your project in the best way.

“INSTAGRAM FOR BUSINESS” – giovedì 8 ottobre. You don’t have to be Instagram famous for your brand to see the best results. Success comes from engaged audiences and great content. It might seem difficult to think about ensuring a successful outcome when you’re just starting an Instagram marketing strategy, but you’ll find that the approach of careful planning very helpful. This five-step guide on how to be successful on Instagram will give you ideas to boost your strategy.

“HOW TO NEGOTIATE AN INTERNATIONAL DEAL” – lunedì 12 ottobre. We’re going to focus on key strategies used in business communication to apply your pre-existing professional skills when speaking English. You will learn, practice, and master key phrases and structures used when discussing negotiations. Sample themes include agreeing on goals and procedures, proposing solutions, summarizing progress.

Informazioni e contatti

Per partecipare basta iscriversi al link https://www.eventbrite.it/o/inlingua-verona-30753900840 e per maggiori informazioni puoi scriverci a segreteria@inlinguaverona.it.