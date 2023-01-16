rotate-mobile
Eventi / Cibo e Vino

Speak & spritz: aperitivo linguistico, written in the stars

Dove Myra

Via Porta San Zeno, 17

Quando Dal 19/01/2023 al 19/01/2023 Ore 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web instagram.com
Selene

Are you ready to SPEAK & SPRITZ? Ti aspettiamo giovedì 19 gennaio dalle 19 per l’aperitivo linguistico più stellare che ci sia: chiacchiere e giochi in lingue straniere insieme ai teachers di Green School Verona!

  • ? Giovedì 19.01.23
  • ? Dalle ore 19
  • ? Myra - Via Porta S. Zeno 17, Verona
  • ? Entrata libera

Per più info cerca @speak.and.spritz su Instagram o scrivi al 392 9553379.

