Speak & spritz: aperitivo linguistico, written in the stars
Quando Dal 19/01/2023 al 19/01/2023 Ore 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web instagram.com
Are you ready to SPEAK & SPRITZ? Ti aspettiamo giovedì 19 gennaio dalle 19 per l’aperitivo linguistico più stellare che ci sia: chiacchiere e giochi in lingue straniere insieme ai teachers di Green School Verona!
- ? Giovedì 19.01.23
- ? Dalle ore 19
- ? Myra - Via Porta S. Zeno 17, Verona
- ? Entrata libera
Per più info cerca @speak.and.spritz su Instagram o scrivi al 392 9553379.