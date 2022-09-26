rotate-mobile
Lunedì, 26 Settembre 2022
Eventi / Corsi

Social night in lingua inglese con inLingua Verona

Dove inLingua Verona srl

Stradone S. Fermo, 21

Quando Dal 28/09/2022 al 21/12/2022 ore 19-20.30
Prezzo 10 euro
Altre informazioni Sito web inlinguaverona.it
INLINGUA VERONA

Il nuovo anno scolastico inizia alla grande! Siamo felicissimi di presentarvi un’altra grande novità di quest’anno: Le social nights inlingua – incontri di conversazione in lingua inglese. Un’occasione unica per mettere alla prova il proprio inglese ed esercitarsi in un ambiente informale e divertente e conoscere nuove persone!

Gli incontri si terranno una volta al mese dalle 19:00 alle 20;30 e partecipare costa solamente 10 euro! Ecco il calendario e gli argomenti delle serate:

Mercoledì 28 settembre – BREAKING THE ICE AND SMALL TALK

  • How easy is it to break the ice in a foreign language?
  • How can you break the ice in different situations?
  • What topics can you talk about?
  • What topics are best to avoid

Mercoledì 26 ottobre – FOOD & CULTURE

  • Everyone loves talking about food!
  • What are typical and popular dishes in your country?
  • What good or bad experiences in restaurants have you had?
  • What is your favourite food/drink?
  • Do you prefer to eat out or eat in?
  • Do you have any specific foods you eat on special occasions?

Mercoledì 30 novembre – ENTERTAINMENT

  • I have free time, What can I do?
  • What forms of entertainment do you enjoy?
  • Movies, TV, books and gossip: why do we like them so much?
  • What activities would you like to try? Are there any activities you will never try?
  • Have you ever visited anywhere unusual?

Mercoledì 21 dicembre – HOLIDAYS & TRADITIONS

  • What is your favourite holiday?
  • What foreign holidays do you know about?
  • Are there strange or unusual festivals or holidays you know about?
  • How do you celebrate Christmas? What do you eat? Do you decorate your house?

La prenotazione è obbligatoria, chiamaci o scrivici a segreteria@inlinguaverona.it per prenotare il tuo posto! 

