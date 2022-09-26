Social night in lingua inglese con inLingua Verona

Il nuovo anno scolastico inizia alla grande! Siamo felicissimi di presentarvi un’altra grande novità di quest’anno: Le social nights inlingua – incontri di conversazione in lingua inglese. Un’occasione unica per mettere alla prova il proprio inglese ed esercitarsi in un ambiente informale e divertente e conoscere nuove persone!

Gli incontri si terranno una volta al mese dalle 19:00 alle 20;30 e partecipare costa solamente 10 euro! Ecco il calendario e gli argomenti delle serate:

Mercoledì 28 settembre – BREAKING THE ICE AND SMALL TALK

How easy is it to break the ice in a foreign language?

How can you break the ice in different situations?

What topics can you talk about?

What topics are best to avoid

Mercoledì 26 ottobre – FOOD & CULTURE

Everyone loves talking about food!

What are typical and popular dishes in your country?

What good or bad experiences in restaurants have you had?

What is your favourite food/drink?

Do you prefer to eat out or eat in?

Do you have any specific foods you eat on special occasions?

Mercoledì 30 novembre – ENTERTAINMENT

I have free time, What can I do?

What forms of entertainment do you enjoy?

Movies, TV, books and gossip: why do we like them so much?

What activities would you like to try? Are there any activities you will never try?

Have you ever visited anywhere unusual?

Mercoledì 21 dicembre – HOLIDAYS & TRADITIONS

What is your favourite holiday?

What foreign holidays do you know about?

Are there strange or unusual festivals or holidays you know about?

How do you celebrate Christmas? What do you eat? Do you decorate your house?

La prenotazione è obbligatoria, chiamaci o scrivici a segreteria@inlinguaverona.it per prenotare il tuo posto!