Social night in lingua inglese con inLingua Verona
Il nuovo anno scolastico inizia alla grande! Siamo felicissimi di presentarvi un’altra grande novità di quest’anno: Le social nights inlingua – incontri di conversazione in lingua inglese. Un’occasione unica per mettere alla prova il proprio inglese ed esercitarsi in un ambiente informale e divertente e conoscere nuove persone!
Gli incontri si terranno una volta al mese dalle 19:00 alle 20;30 e partecipare costa solamente 10 euro! Ecco il calendario e gli argomenti delle serate:
Mercoledì 28 settembre – BREAKING THE ICE AND SMALL TALK
- How easy is it to break the ice in a foreign language?
- How can you break the ice in different situations?
- What topics can you talk about?
- What topics are best to avoid
Mercoledì 26 ottobre – FOOD & CULTURE
- Everyone loves talking about food!
- What are typical and popular dishes in your country?
- What good or bad experiences in restaurants have you had?
- What is your favourite food/drink?
- Do you prefer to eat out or eat in?
- Do you have any specific foods you eat on special occasions?
Mercoledì 30 novembre – ENTERTAINMENT
- I have free time, What can I do?
- What forms of entertainment do you enjoy?
- Movies, TV, books and gossip: why do we like them so much?
- What activities would you like to try? Are there any activities you will never try?
- Have you ever visited anywhere unusual?
Mercoledì 21 dicembre – HOLIDAYS & TRADITIONS
- What is your favourite holiday?
- What foreign holidays do you know about?
- Are there strange or unusual festivals or holidays you know about?
- How do you celebrate Christmas? What do you eat? Do you decorate your house?
La prenotazione è obbligatoria, chiamaci o scrivici a segreteria@inlinguaverona.it per prenotare il tuo posto!