Corso online in lingue inglese su come creare il proprio curriculum

What’s the best design for your CV? How do we make sure we get THAT phone call? How long does it take to write and design a great CV? We’re going to share ideas, tips and techniques to learn how to market yourself in the best way. This will make you stand out from other candidates. If you are thinking about making a fresh start and getting yourself ready for applying for new roles, this is a good opportunity to get your CV up to date, even if you are not considering looking for a new job.

Il prezzo include 4 incontri da 90' sulla piattaforma Zoom e il materiale didattico digitale.

Il corso si attiverà con un minimo di 4 partecipanti.