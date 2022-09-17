rotate-mobile
Sabato, 17 Settembre 2022
Nuvoloso con locali aperture
Accedi
Eventi / Cibo e Vino

Confusion: cocktail & fusion presso Amo Bistrot

Dove AMO Bistrot

Vicoletto Due Mori, 5

Quando Dal 23/09/2022 al 23/09/2022 ore 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web amobistrot.it
Antonio

Confusion: cocktail & fusion presso Amo Bistrot il 23 settembre 2022. Salutiamo insieme l’estate con un evento che vi trasporterà in una dimensione onirica.

  • Open Bar condotto dai nostri Resident Barman Ivan Sereno e Masi Rahmuni.
  • Open food rigorosamente AMO Style by Chef Mirco Pasini.
  • Dj set by Clara Romero;
  • Show by Chiara Baltieri.

Dress code: red or sparkling. Amo Bistrot, dove nessun sogno è mai soltanto un sogno.

A proposito di Cibo e Vino, potrebbe interessarti

Picnic tra le vigne di un palazzo storico della Valpolicella

  • dal 15 luglio al 31 ottobre 2022
  • Palazzo Montanari

Picnic in vigna tra le colline della Valpolicella

  • 18 settembre 2022
  • Palazzo Montanari
  • Gratis

Festa della vendemmia presso Masi Tenuta Canova

  • 16 settembre 2022
  • Masi Tenuta Canova
  • solo oggi

Potrebbe interessarti

Confusion: cocktail & fusion presso Amo Bistrot

VeronaSera è in caricamento