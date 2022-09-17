Confusion: cocktail & fusion presso Amo Bistrot
Quando Dal 23/09/2022 al 23/09/2022 ore 19
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web amobistrot.it
Confusion: cocktail & fusion presso Amo Bistrot il 23 settembre 2022. Salutiamo insieme l’estate con un evento che vi trasporterà in una dimensione onirica.
- Open Bar condotto dai nostri Resident Barman Ivan Sereno e Masi Rahmuni.
- Open food rigorosamente AMO Style by Chef Mirco Pasini.
- Dj set by Clara Romero;
- Show by Chiara Baltieri.
Dress code: red or sparkling. Amo Bistrot, dove nessun sogno è mai soltanto un sogno.