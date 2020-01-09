A Verona il corso "Vascular surgical anatomy course"

Tipologia corso: Corso pratico finalizzato allo sviluppo continuo professionale.

In the Endovascular Era is important that surgeons do not lose their familiarity with the surgical skill indispensable for dealing with complications that may arise during endovascular treatment, or for confronting hybrid procedures. The participants would benefit from the experience of expert tuition in aortic surgery in a very interactive and stimulating educational context. This specific vascular course aims at improving knowledge of anatomical access to the thoracic and abdominal aorta and its branches including anatomic laparotomic and laparoscopic dissections and practice on fresh cadavers, with the contribution of experts in this field of Vascular Surgery. The course is open to Vascular and General Surgeons from around the world who have successfully completed their surgical training or are at an advanced level of training. The official language is English.

Argomenti del corso: Anatomy of Femoral, Techniques of Femoral, Surgical dissections of fresh cadavers under the guidance of an expert tutor. Anatomy of Thoracic Aorta and TSA, Techniques of Thoracic Aortic Repair, Techniques of Carotid Vessels Repair, Anatomy of Abdominal Aorta, Techniques of Abdominal Aortic Repair.

During the course, the participants will be led through video sessions, commented directly by the operators, in order to improve the understanding of the most common surgical and endovascular techniques used worldwide in vascular surgery. Moreover, the partecipants will have the possibility to replicate the same endovascular and surgical techniques, learned during the video sessions, directly on cadaver models under the supervision of our tutors, improving the skills also among an endovascular simulator which will be at the disposal of the attendees during the course.

Data: 07/04/2020 - 08/04/2020

Comune: Verona

Luogo di svolgimento: ICLO

Indirizzo:Via Evangelista Torricelli, 15A

Responsabile scientifico: Luca Garriboli