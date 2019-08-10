Shakespeare interactive museum a Verona

- Dove
Quando
- Dal 01/08/2019 al 31/08/2019
- 11 - 15 - 17
Prezzo
- 8 euro | 15 euro
- 8 euro | 15 euro
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- shakespeareinteractivemuseum.it
Lo Shakesperare Interactive Museum (SIM) è un sorprendente viaggio multimediale 4.0 che attraverso la storia di Giulietta e Romeo ti conduce alla scoperta della tua anima shakespeariana e delle anime shakespeariane racchiuse nel cuore e negli angoli di Verona. Un’esperienza immersiva e coinvolgente, sia emotiva che sensoriale, dove la performance teatrale live si mescola a proiezioni, suoni, immagini e scenografie 3D, per uno spettacolo unico ed emozionante.
Lo Shakespeare Interactive Museum è realizzato da Casa Shakespeare, in collaborazione con Roberto Fazio Studio, con il sostegno di Fondazione Cariverona e patrocinato da Regione del Veneto, Provincia di Verona e Comune di Verona.
The Shakesperare Interactive Museum (SIM) offers visitors an amazing journey multimedia 4.0 that through the story of Romeo and Juliet leads you to the discovery of your Shakespearean soul and of Shakespearean souls enclosed in the heart and corners of Verona. An immersive and engaging experience, both emotional and sensorial, where live theatrical performance mixes with projections, 3D sounds, images and sets, for a unique and exciting show.
Informazioni e contatti
Location: Teatro Satiro Off, Vicolo Satiro 8 - 37121 Verona
Quartiere Filippini, a pochi passi dall’Adige e da Piazza Brà
Filippini Neighborhood, closed to Adige River and Arena amphitheater
Giorni / Days:
- Dal 21 giugno al 15 settembre 2019
- From June 21st to September 15th - 2019
- Luglio e Agosto: tutti i giorni escluso lunedì (versione inglese)
- Giugno e Settembre: venerdì, sabato e domenica (versione italiana)
- July and August ENGLISH VERSION: all days except Monday
- June and September ITALIAN VERSION: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Orari / Hours: 11, 15, 17
Durata / Duration: 30 minuti
Web: http://www.shakespeareinteractivemuseum.it
