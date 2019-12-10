Sezioni

Capodanno Alter Ego "Mezzanotte - Mezzogiorno" al Pika Future Club

Alter Ego + Bolgia - dj's from the world presentano il 31 dicembre 2019 la festa di Capodanno "Mezzanotte - Mezzogiorno" (apertura cancelli ore 23).

Grande festa di Capodanno al Pika future club.

DJS:

  • LUCA AGNELLI
  • MARCO DIONIGI
  • BASTINOV
  • ALEX RUBINO
  • PIZETA
  • RODDY
  • SWEET JACK
  • GIULIO LNT
  • ALE PULGA
  • MANUEL SHOCK
  • ELENA END
  • AANN HOPP
  • HIGHFEEL
  • ANDREA TONSO
  • ALBERT BNE
  • AUDIOPHONIK
  • RICCARDO DE POLO
  • VAN GARDEN
  • N4C
  • Special thanks to Shame Clubbing

Informazioni e contatti

Prezzo: Ingresso in Prevendita 20 euro + dp. Possibilità di pagamento all'ingresso anche senza prevendita.

Prevendite online: Release Ticket 20 euro + dp. Disponibili fino a Martedi 31 Dicembre alle ore 21. Valide tutta notte. Ingresso privilegiato età 16+.

Compra ora: www.ticketsms.it/event/BKg8aTmI

Per prenotazioni ed informazioni consulta la pagina dell'evento Facebook.

