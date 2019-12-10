Capodanno Alter Ego "Mezzanotte - Mezzogiorno" al Pika Future Club

- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 31/12/2019 al 31/12/2019
- 23
-
Prezzo
- Vedi offerte
- Vedi offerte
-
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- facebook.com
- Tema
- Capodanno
Alter Ego + Bolgia - dj's from the world presentano il 31 dicembre 2019 la festa di Capodanno "Mezzanotte - Mezzogiorno" (apertura cancelli ore 23).
Grande festa di Capodanno al Pika future club.
DJS:
- LUCA AGNELLI
- MARCO DIONIGI
- BASTINOV
- ALEX RUBINO
- PIZETA
- RODDY
- SWEET JACK
- GIULIO LNT
- ALE PULGA
- MANUEL SHOCK
- ELENA END
- AANN HOPP
- HIGHFEEL
- ANDREA TONSO
- ALBERT BNE
- AUDIOPHONIK
- RICCARDO DE POLO
- VAN GARDEN
- N4C
- Special thanks to Shame Clubbing
Informazioni e contatti
Prezzo: Ingresso in Prevendita 20 euro + dp. Possibilità di pagamento all'ingresso anche senza prevendita.
Prevendite online: Release Ticket 20 euro + dp. Disponibili fino a Martedi 31 Dicembre alle ore 21. Valide tutta notte. Ingresso privilegiato età 16+.
Compra ora: www.ticketsms.it/event/BKg8aTmI
Per prenotazioni ed informazioni consulta la pagina dell'evento Facebook.
