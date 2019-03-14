Sonorità dark e new wave al Colorificio Kroen per l'evento "Dance of Youth"

Per l'ottava notte di Dance of Youth sul palco del Kroen ci saranno i Shad Shadow, duo formato da Luca Bandini (voce, synth, drum machine) e Alessandra Gismondi (synth e voce) nato nell’inverno del 2014 e dedito ad un’elettronica di stampo darkwave. Assieme a loro in console i resident djs di DOY, per un viaggio sulle sonorità dark e new wave.

Sabato 16 marzo

DANCE OF YOUTH

SHAD SHADOW

synthwave / dark electronics

DJ B + BAHNTIER

post punk / new wave dj set

LILLY K + GARY COPUS

dark ambient dj set