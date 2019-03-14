Sezioni

Sonorità dark e new wave al Colorificio Kroen per l'evento "Dance of Youth"

La Redazione

Per l'ottava notte di Dance of Youth sul palco del Kroen ci saranno i Shad Shadow, duo formato da Luca Bandini (voce, synth, drum machine) e Alessandra Gismondi (synth e voce) nato nell’inverno del 2014 e dedito ad un’elettronica di stampo darkwave. Assieme a loro in console i resident djs di DOY, per un viaggio sulle sonorità dark e new wave

Sabato 16 marzo
DANCE OF YOUTH

SHAD SHADOW
synthwave / dark electronics
DJ B + BAHNTIER
post punk / new wave dj set
LILLY K + GARY COPUS
dark ambient dj set

(fonte Facebook Colorificio Kroen)

