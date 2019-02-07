Sezioni

Serata new wave e post punk al Colorificio Kroen con "Dance of Youth"

Ormai la settima notte in compagnia di Dance of Youth, la serata New Wave e Post punk del Colorificio Kroen. Special guest il trio synth punk delle Kaelan Mikla, da Reykjavík. Con loro sul palco anche i Some Ember, duo statunitense formato da  Dylan Travis e Nina Chase. Prima e dopo i dj resident di Dance of Youth: Zynische, Pherdi e dj B.

Venerdì 8 febbraio
DANCE OF YOUTH

KAELAN MIKLA
(synth punk from Iceland) 
SOME EMBER
(dream wave from USA) 
ZYNISCHE + PHERDI + DJ B
(new wave / post punk dj set)

(fonte Facebook Colorificio Kroen)

