Serata new wave e post punk al Colorificio Kroen con "Dance of Youth"

- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 08/02/2019 al 08/02/2019 solo domani
- Apertura ore 22 | live dalle 23
-
Prezzo
- Ingresso: 5 € | Tessera AICS
- Ingresso: 5 € | Tessera AICS
-
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- facebook.com
Ormai la settima notte in compagnia di Dance of Youth, la serata New Wave e Post punk del Colorificio Kroen. Special guest il trio synth punk delle Kaelan Mikla, da Reykjavík. Con loro sul palco anche i Some Ember, duo statunitense formato da Dylan Travis e Nina Chase. Prima e dopo i dj resident di Dance of Youth: Zynische, Pherdi e dj B.
Venerdì 8 febbraio
DANCE OF YOUTH
KAELAN MIKLA
(synth punk from Iceland)
SOME EMBER
(dream wave from USA)
ZYNISCHE + PHERDI + DJ B
(new wave / post punk dj set)
(fonte Facebook Colorificio Kroen)
Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...